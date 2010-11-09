Blackhole are an English hardcore punk band from Hemel Hempstead/Berkhamsted. The band was formed in 2007 by singer Richard Carter and guitarist Andreas Yiasoumi when their previous bands fell apart. They have toured across the UK with Cancer Bats, Every Time I Die, The Ghost of a Thousand and Johnny Truant, along with others. They are currently signed to UK record label Search and Destroy. The band members are Max Hart on bass, Alex Hunt on drums, Nick Mitchell and Andreas Yiasoumi on guitar and Richard Carter on lead vocals. Richard Carter is the brother of Frank and Steph Carter from British hardcore punk band Gallows. It was announced on the band's Facebook page that they had parted ways in November 2010. In September 2015 the band announced via Facebook they would be reuniting to support Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes on tour. A new album was announced in February 2016.