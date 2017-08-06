Fred BuscaglioneItalian actor, singer, composer. Born 23 November 1921. Died 3 February 1960
Fred Buscaglione
1921-11-23
Fred Buscaglione Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinando "Fred" Buscaglione (23 November 1921 – 3 February 1960) was an Italian singer and actor who became very popular in the late 1950s. His public persona – the character he played both in his songs and his movies – was of a humorous mobster with a penchant for whisky and women.
Fred Buscaglione Tracks
Juke-Box
Fred Buscaglione
Juke-Box
Juke-Box
Eri Piccola Cosi
Fred Buscaglione
Eri Piccola Cosi
Eri Piccola Cosi
