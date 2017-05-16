Fred ZarrBorn 1955
Fred Zarr
1955
Fred Zarr Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick I. Zarr (born 1955) is an American musician, songwriter and song producer based in Brooklyn, New York. The CEO of BiZarr Music, Inc., he works alongside numerous singers and songwriters at his Brooklyn recording studio.
