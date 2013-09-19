Miss K8
Miss K8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Kateryna Kremko, known professionally as Miss K8, is a DJ and producer from Kiev, Ukraine. Having played at music festivals such as Defqon 1 and Masters of Hardcore, she gained recognition for her performances.
