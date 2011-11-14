Jody Has A Hitlist were a pop punk band from Dublin, Ireland. They formed in April 2009, from previous bands such as Steer Clear (Pádraig McAlister, Conor Ebbs) and The Upgrades (Kelan O'Reilly), and have since performed alongside artists such as Lostprophets, The Used and Kids In Glass Houses. In 2010, they were nominated for the Most Promising New Artist award at the Meteor Awards.