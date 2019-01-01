KhomaFormed 2002
Khoma is a progressive and alternative metal musical group from Sweden (Umeå). Some of its members also play with Cult of Luna, The Perishers and The Deportees. Founded by Jan Jämte (vocals), Johannes Persson (guitar) and Fredrik Kihlberg (vocals, piano), the first EP was released in 2002, leading to the album Tsunami in 2004.
