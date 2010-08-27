Beverly D'AngeloBorn 15 November 1951
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo Biography (Wikipedia)
Beverly Heather D'Angelo (born November 15, 1951) is an American actress and singer, who starred as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation films (1983–2015). She has appeared in over 60 films and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role as Patsy Cline in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980), and for an Emmy Award for her role as Stella Kowalski in the TV film A Streetcar Named Desire (1984). Her other film roles include Sheila Franklin in Hair (1979) and Doris Vinyard in American History X (1998).
