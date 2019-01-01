Ron Aniello is an American writer, producer, composer and musician who has enjoyed a diverse career working with such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Matthew Koma, Shania Twain, Wanting Qu, Gavin DeGraw, Lifehouse, Patti Scialfa, Barenaked Ladies, Guster, Jars of Clay, Bridgit Mendler, Sixpence None the Richer, Jude Cole, Vanessa Amorosi, Moshav Band and many more. In addition, Aniello has composed scores for film and television, and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, and has been nominated for Grammy Awards.

He lives in Los Angeles where he owns a recording studio and produces established and emerging artists in both Los Angeles and New York City. In 2013, he produced Wanting Qu's Say the Words, which produced three hit singles in Asia. Both Aniello and Wanting were nominated for a GMA as producers of "Love Ocean" for single of the year.

In January 2014, his work on Springsteen's High Hopes was number 1 in 22 countries including the United States and the UK with a four-star review from Rolling Stone magazine. Aniello's latest work includes co-writing Tiësto's "Written in Reverse" with Hardwell featuring Matthew Koma on A Town Called Paradise released June 13, 2014, in the UK and debuting at number 3.