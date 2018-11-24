Demario DeWayne White, Jr. (born September 22, 1991), better known by his stage name Moneybagg Yo, is an American rapper and songwriter. He signed to Yo Gotti's record label CMG in October 2016. He also signed a distribution deal with Interscope. His latest two projects, Federal 3X and 2 Heartless, debuted at number 5 and number 16 on the Billboard 200, respectively.