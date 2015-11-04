Kwabs
1990-04-24
Kwabs Biography (Wikipedia)
Kwabena Sarkodee Adjepong better known by his stage name Kwabs (born 24 April 1990) is a British singer and songwriter. He is best known for his international hit, "Walk".
Kwabs Performances & Interviews
Kwabs chats with Dermot
Kwabs catches up with CJ Beatz
Kwabs Tracks
Saturn
NAO
Saturn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj8mt.jpglink
Saturn
Last played on
Love & War
Kwabs
Love & War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lg3kt.jpglink
Love & War
Last played on
Perfect Ruin
Kwabs
Perfect Ruin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jvkdp.jpglink
Perfect Ruin
Last played on
Alive
Selah Sue
Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lg3kt.jpglink
Alive
Remix Artist
Last played on
Walk
Kwabs
Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026qmdr.jpglink
Walk
Last played on
Spirit Fade
Kwabs
Spirit Fade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s50vn.jpglink
Spirit Fade
Last played on
All The Way (Paul White Remix) (feat. Kwabs)
Denai Moore
All The Way (Paul White Remix) (feat. Kwabs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmy5m.jpglink
All The Way (Paul White Remix) (feat. Kwabs)
Last played on
Wrong Or Right
Kwabs
Wrong Or Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q27n0.jpglink
Wrong Or Right
Last played on
All The Way (feat. Kwabs)
Denai Moore
All The Way (feat. Kwabs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmy5m.jpglink
All The Way (feat. Kwabs)
Last played on
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
Kwabs
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lg3kt.jpglink
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
Last played on
Walk (Glastonbury 2016)
Kwabs
Walk (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zkf59.jpglink
Walk (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Cheating On Me (Tom Misch Refix) (feat. Zak Abel)
Kwabs
Cheating On Me (Tom Misch Refix) (feat. Zak Abel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lg3kt.jpglink
Cheating On Me (Tom Misch Refix) (feat. Zak Abel)
Last played on
Bloodstream (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Mar 2015) (feat. Stormzy)
Kwabs
Bloodstream (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Mar 2015) (feat. Stormzy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9z80.jpglink
Bloodstream (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Mar 2015) (feat. Stormzy)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a59qwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T15:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkf0k.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/a2xgfx
Reading
2015-08-30T15:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p031568k.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Live Lounge: Kwabs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wq9r
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-03-19T15:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02mb4dp.jpg
19
Mar
2015
Live Lounge: Kwabs
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Kwabs
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejvhzc
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-24T15:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0278mlv.jpg
24
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Kwabs
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T15:05:02
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
