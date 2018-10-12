Angelina CarberryBanjo player
Angelina Carberry
Angelina Carberry Tracks
Cath Cheim An Fhia / Camp Chase / The Wearied Lad
Cath Cheim An Fhia / Camp Chase / The Wearied Lad
Bonnie Anne's Reel / Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda / Quinn's Reel
Bonnie Anne's Reel / Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda / Quinn's Reel
Bonnie Anne's Reel / Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda / Quinn's Reel
Paddy Cronin's / The Boys Of Ballycastle / Step It Out Joe
Paddy Cronin's / The Boys Of Ballycastle / Step It Out Joe
The Girl of the House, The Dawn Chorus, O'Sullivan's March
The Girl of the House, The Dawn Chorus, O'Sullivan's March
The Girl of the House, The Dawn Chorus, O'Sullivan's March
Aodhan Moynihan's / Dun Sain Aichir
Aodhan Moynihan's / Dun Sain Aichir
Aodhan Moynihan's / Dun Sain Aichir
Noel Strange's / Kevin Carberry's / Peter Carberry's Reel
Noel Strange's / Kevin Carberry's / Peter Carberry's Reel
Bonnie Anne's Reel; Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda; Quinn's Reel
Bonnie Anne's Reel; Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda; Quinn's Reel
Bonnie Anne's Reel; Rogha Thomais Ui Dhubhda; Quinn's Reel
Green Groves Of Eireann / Burnes Reel
Green Groves Of Eireann / Burnes Reel
Green Groves Of Eireann / Burnes Reel
The Limerick Tinker / Garryowen / The Maiden That Jigged It In Style
The Limerick Tinker / Garryowen / The Maiden That Jigged It In Style
