Marc Soustrot
1949-04-15
Marc Soustrot Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Soustrot (born 15 April 1949) is a French classical conductor. He was the music director of the Orchestre national des Pays de la Loire from 1976 to 1994, and from 1995 to 2003 GMD of the Beethoven Orchester Bonn which plays in both opera and concert. He has worked at major opera houses in Europe and made several recordings, such as Leonore, Beethoven's first version of Fidelio, the piano concertos and symphonies by Camille Saint-Saëns, Honegger's Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher, and Penderecki's St Luke Passion.
Marc Soustrot Tracks
Fantasy on two Flemish Folk Songs (1923)
August de Boeck
Orchestra
Last played on
Dahomeyse Rapsodie [Dahomeyan Rhapsody] (1893)
August de Boeck
Orchestra
Last played on
Nocturne (1931)
August de Boeck
Orchestra
Last played on
In de Schuur [In the Barn] (op. posth.)
August de Boeck
Orchestra
Last played on
Cello Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 33
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Caprice Andalou op 122
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Romance in C Major, Op. 48
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Romance in F major, op 36
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Carmen Suite No.1
Georges Bizet
Last played on
Violin Concerto
August de Boeck
Orchestra
Last played on
Eugene Onegin, Act 2, Sc.2: Lensky's Aria
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Singer
Last played on
Stabat Mater, for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Requiem Canticles for alto, bass, chorus and orchestra
Igor Stravinsky
Performer
Last played on
Allegro appassionato Op.70
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Symphony in F major, 'Urbs Roma'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
