David Wrench is a Welsh musician and studio producer/sound engineer from Anglesey, Wales. He first came to public attention while still at school in 1989 with his first group Nid Madagascar, who according to Wrench, recorded the first Welsh language acid house record "Lledrith Lliw" as a 12" single in 1990.

Reappearing some years later as a solo artist he was signed first to Ankst Records of Cardiff and later to Manchester-based Storm Music. Wrench has made three albums, Blow Winds Blow (1997), which included Wrench acting as a multi-instrumentalist, The Atomic World of Tomorrow (2005) and Spades & Hoes & Plows (2010). He recorded an EP called Anti-War, which was ready to be released in November 2003 but due it including a cover version of "Creep" its release was blocked by Radiohead's legal team. His 2004 single "Superhorny" was backed by "Fuck You And Your War on Terror", which was recorded live for Sheffield's radio2XS. The Atomic World of Tomorrow was described as synthpop, with a resemblance to artists such as the Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters.