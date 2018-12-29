Bob LindBorn 25 November 1942
Bob Lind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05z9q4q.jpg
1942-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/896eb000-f3b4-4b91-9ca9-96d2631d6199
Bob Lind Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Lind (born Robert Neale Lind, November 25, 1942) is an American folk music singer-lyricist, who helped define the 1960s folk rock movement in the U.S. and U.K. Lind is well known for his transatlantic hit record, "Elusive Butterfly", which reached number 5 on both the US and UK charts in 1966. Many musicians have recorded songs by Lind, who continues to write, record and perform.
Bob Lind Tracks
Elusive Butterfly
Bob Lind
Elusive Butterfly
Elusive Butterfly
Last played on
Cheryl's Goin' Home
Bob Lind
Cheryl's Goin' Home
Cheryl's Goin' Home
Last played on
Remember The Rain
Bob Lind
Remember The Rain
Remember The Rain
Last played on
Unlock The Door
Bob Lind
Unlock The Door
Unlock The Door
Last played on
You Lola You
Bob Lind
You Lola You
You Lola You
Last played on
West Virginia Summer Child
Bob Lind
West Virginia Summer Child
West Virginia Summer Child
Last played on
