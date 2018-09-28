Boyd NeelBorn 19 July 1905. Died 30 September 1981
Boyd Neel
1905-07-19
Boyd Neel Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Boyd Neel O.C. (19 July 1905 – 30 September 1981) was an English, and later Canadian conductor and academic. He was Dean of the Royal Conservatory of Music at the University of Toronto. Neel founded and conducted chamber orchestras, and contributed to the revival of baroque music.
Boyd Neel Tracks
Elijah Op. 70 (O Rest In The Lord)
Felix Mendelssohn
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in B minor, Op 6 No 12
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
