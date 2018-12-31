audiobooksDavid Wrench and Evangeline Ling. Formed 16 April 2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cfsyh.jpg
2018-04-16
audiobooks Tracks
Dance Your Life Away
Hot Salt
Hot Salt
It Get Be So Swansea
It Get Be So Swansea
Friends in the Bubblebath
Friends in the Bubblebath
Swansea
Swansea
Mother Hen
Mother Hen
Dealing With Hoarders
Dealing With Hoarders
Dance Your Life Away (Andrew Weatherall remix)
Pebbles (6 Music Session, 26 Sept 2018)
Pebbles (6 Music Session, 26 Sept 2018)
Dance Your Life Away Song (6 Music Session, 26 Sept 2018)
Pebbles
Pebbles
Upcoming Events
15
Jan
2019
audiobooks, Wu-Lu, Black Country, New Road and Sistertalk
The Old Blue Last, London, UK
2
Mar
2019
audiobooks, Jay Prince
Yes, Manchester, UK
2
Mar
2019
Yes Basement, Manchester, UK
3
Mar
2019
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
5
Mar
2019
The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
