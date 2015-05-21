María ÓlafsBorn 21 March 1993
María Ólafsdóttir (born 21 March 1993), known outside Iceland as María Ólafs, is an Icelandic singer, musician, and actress. She represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Unbroken", but failed to qualify for the final.
Unbroken (Eurovision 2015)
