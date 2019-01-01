Sister Carol
Sister Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/895d0fbf-9e47-4557-abba-0c6ff0f49c1c
Sister Carol Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Theresa East (born 15 January 1959, Kingston, Jamaica), known by her stage name of Sister Carol, is a Jamaican-born American reggae recording artist and actress. She has used many other stage names, including Black Cinderella (also the name of her record label) and Mother Culture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sister Carol Tracks
Sort by
Sister Carol Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist