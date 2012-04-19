Bright Light SyndromeFormed 1 August 2007
Bright Light Syndrome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/895bfa62-f119-4cd2-b654-91b21f91f7cc
Bright Light Syndrome Tracks
Sort by
Hold Your Hands
Bright Light Syndrome
Hold Your Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Key To Me
Bright Light Syndrome
Key To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Key To Me
Kiss It Better
Bright Light Syndrome
Kiss It Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss It Better
Nowhere
Bright Light Syndrome
Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere
Last played on
Somewhere Out There
Bright Light Syndrome
Somewhere Out There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Go
Bright Light Syndrome
Just Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Go
Last played on
Bright Light Syndrome Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist