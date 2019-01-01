Wild LightFormed 2005
Wild Light
2005
Wild Light Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Light is an American four-piece indie rock band from New Hampshire, United States, composed of multi-instrumentalists/vocalists Tim Kyle and Seth Pitman, guitarist/vocalist Jordan Alexander, and drummer Seth Kasper. The band formed in 2005 and released its first full-length album, Adult Nights, in March 2009. Kyle is a former member of the Canadian band, Arcade Fire.
