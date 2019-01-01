Jean MartinonBorn 10 January 1910. Died 1 March 1976
Jean Martinon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1910-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89593361-7c0a-45fa-9301-d04f19d32c17
Jean Martinon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Francisque-Étienne Martinon (usually known simply as Jean Martinon; 10 January 1910 – 1 March 1976) was a French conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Martinon Tracks
Sort by
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Jeux d'enfants, Op.22 - petite suite d'orchestre
Georges Bizet
Jeux d'enfants, Op.22 - petite suite d'orchestre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Jeux d'enfants, Op.22 - petite suite d'orchestre
Orchestra
Last played on
Le Tombeau de Couperin: Suite for orchestra
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin: Suite for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le Tombeau de Couperin: Suite for orchestra
Last played on
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Last played on
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Maurice Ravel
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Last played on
Danse macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse macabre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Danse macabre
Orchestra
Last played on
Rapsodie espagnole
Maurice Ravel
Rapsodie espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Rapsodie espagnole
Last played on
Valse (Divertissement)
Jacques Ibert
Valse (Divertissement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbv.jpglink
Valse (Divertissement)
Orchestra
Last played on
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Last played on
Slavonic Dance in A major, Op.46 No.5
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance in A major, Op.46 No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance in A major, Op.46 No.5
Last played on
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
Maurice Ravel
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
Last played on
Berceuse heroique, arr. for orchestra [orig. for piano]
Claude Debussy
Berceuse heroique, arr. for orchestra [orig. for piano]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Berceuse heroique, arr. for orchestra [orig. for piano]
Performer
Last played on
Concertino for harp and orchestra
Germaine Tailleferre
Concertino for harp and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq9b6.jpglink
Concertino for harp and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Le Cid (Ballet Music from Act 2)
Jules Massenet
Le Cid (Ballet Music from Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Le Cid (Ballet Music from Act 2)
Last played on
Tarantelle styrienne
Claude Debussy
Tarantelle styrienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Tarantelle styrienne
Orchestra
Last played on
Morceau De Concert in G Major
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Morceau De Concert in G Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Morceau De Concert in G Major
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloe: Suite No. 2
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloe: Suite No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis et Chloe: Suite No. 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Orchestra
Last played on
Le tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Le tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le tombeau de Couperin
Last played on
Symphony No.4 'Inextinguishable': IV. Allegro
Carl Nielsen
Symphony No.4 'Inextinguishable': IV. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Symphony No.4 'Inextinguishable': IV. Allegro
Last played on
Overture, Si j'étais roi
Adam, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Jean Martinon
Overture, Si j'étais roi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Overture, Si j'étais roi
Composer
Last played on
Zampa (Overture)
Louis-Ferdinand Herold, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Jean Martinon
Zampa (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Zampa (Overture)
Composer
Last played on
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
Jaromír Weinberger
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
Last played on
Divertissement - Cortege
Jacques Ibert
Divertissement - Cortege
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbv.jpglink
Divertissement - Cortege
Last played on
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Patineurs: excerpts
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Les Patineurs: excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rm.jpglink
Les Patineurs: excerpts
Last played on
Le Cid
Jules Massenet
Le Cid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Le Cid
Last played on
Le roi d'Ys (Overture)
Édouard Lalo
Le roi d'Ys (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Le roi d'Ys (Overture)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Miraculous Mandarin
Béla Bartók
The Miraculous Mandarin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
The Miraculous Mandarin
Last played on
Jacques Ibert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbv.jpglink
Last played on
Nobilissima Visione
Paul Hindemith
Nobilissima Visione
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
Nobilissima Visione
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jean Martinon
Back to artist