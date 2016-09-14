Milan MunclingerBorn 1923. Died 1986
Milan Munclinger
1923
Milan Munclinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Milan Munclinger (3 July 1923 Košice, Slovakia, Czechoslovakia – 30 March 1986 Prague, Czechoslovakia) was a significant Czech flautist, conductor, composer and musical scientist.
Milan Munclinger Tracks
The Musical Offering: Trio Sonata
Johann Sebastian Bach
