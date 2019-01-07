Laura VeirsBorn 24 October 1973
Laura Veirs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhqp.jpg
1973-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8951c87f-f730-4247-b442-52ed14ad6a97
Laura Veirs Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Pauline Veirs (born October 24, 1973) is an American singer-songwriter. She is known for her folk/alternative country records and live performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Veirs Tracks
Sort by
Seven Falls
Laura Veirs
Seven Falls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Seven Falls
Last played on
July Flame
Laura Veirs
July Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
July Flame
Last played on
Everybody Needs You
Laura Veirs
Everybody Needs You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0608qvp.jpglink
Everybody Needs You
Last played on
Watch Fire (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Laura Veirs
Watch Fire (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Watch Fire (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Last played on
Watch Fire
Laura Veirs
Watch Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Watch Fire
Last played on
Sun Song (Marc Riley session 12.11.13)
Laura Veirs
Sun Song (Marc Riley session 12.11.13)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Sun Song (Marc Riley session 12.11.13)
Last played on
Shape Shifter (6 Music Session, 12 Nov 2013)
Laura Veirs
Shape Shifter (6 Music Session, 12 Nov 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Sun Song
Laura Veirs
Sun Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cvynx.jpglink
Sun Song
Last played on
Carol Kaye
Laura Veirs
Carol Kaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Carol Kaye
Last played on
Prairie Dream
Laura Veirs
Prairie Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Prairie Dream
Last played on
To the Country
Laura Veirs
To the Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
To the Country
Last played on
True Love Will Find You In The End (Recorded in session for Another Country)
Laura Veirs
True Love Will Find You In The End (Recorded in session for Another Country)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
That Alice
Karl Blau
That Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
That Alice
Margaret Sands (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Laura Veirs
Margaret Sands (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
The Lookout
Laura Veirs
The Lookout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
The Lookout
Heavy Petals (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2018)
Laura Veirs
Heavy Petals (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Heavy Petals (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2018)
Last played on
Everybody Needs You (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
Laura Veirs
Everybody Needs You (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Margaret Sands (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
Laura Veirs
Margaret Sands (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Seven Falls (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
Laura Veirs
Seven Falls (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 6th June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Lightning Rod
Laura Veirs
Lightning Rod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Lightning Rod
Last played on
Margaret Sands
Laura Veirs
Margaret Sands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m00pz.jpglink
Margaret Sands
Last played on
Playlists featuring Laura Veirs
Upcoming Events
3
Feb
2019
Laura Veirs
MK11 at The Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
4
Feb
2019
Laura Veirs, Sam Amidon
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
5
Feb
2019
Laura Veirs, Sam Amidon
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
6
Feb
2019
Laura Veirs, Sam Amidon
The Crescent, York, UK
7
Feb
2019
Laura Veirs
Jacaranda Records Phase One, Liverpool, UK
Laura Veirs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist