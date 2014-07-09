Graffiti6Formed 2009
Graffiti6
2009
Graffiti6 Biography (Wikipedia)
Graffiti6 is a collaboration founded in London in 2009. Made up of Jamie Scott (songwriter and lead vocals) and Tommy "D" Danvers (producer and songwriter). Graffiti6 are known for their "blend of characterful voice and crisp, intricate groove created from an infectious alliance of electric piano and offbeat guitar".
Graffiti6 Tracks
Stop Mary
Graffiti6
Stop Mary
Stop Mary
Stare Into The Sun
Graffiti6
Stare Into The Sun
Stare Into The Sun
Annie You Save Me
Graffiti6
Annie You Save Me
Annie You Save Me
Graffiti6 Links
Similar Artists
