Graffiti6 is a collaboration founded in London in 2009. Made up of Jamie Scott (songwriter and lead vocals) and Tommy "D" Danvers (producer and songwriter). Graffiti6 are known for their "blend of characterful voice and crisp, intricate groove created from an infectious alliance of electric piano and offbeat guitar".

