Tunde JegedeBorn 28 January 1972
Tunde Jegede
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v5cbm.jpg
1972-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/894c5e53-2977-47b0-9387-938739387a54
Tunde Jegede Tracks
Sort by
Let the Elements Sing and Dance
Tunde Jegede and members of the Nok Orchestra
Let the Elements Sing and Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let the Elements Sing and Dance
Performer
Last played on
Jairaby
Tunde Jegede and members of the Nok Orchestra
Jairaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jairaby
Performer
Last played on
Jairaby
Tunde Jegede
Jairaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Jairaby
Last played on
Jarabi
Traditional Malian, Tunde Jegede & Derek Gripper
Jarabi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Jarabi
Composer
Last played on
Songs of the Eternal
Tunde Jegede
Songs of the Eternal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Songs of the Eternal
Last played on
Where Rivers Meet
Tunde Jegede
Where Rivers Meet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Where Rivers Meet
Last played on
Dancing In The Spirit
Tunde Jegede
Dancing In The Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Dancing In The Spirit
Ensemble
Last played on
Kaira Konkoba
Tunde Jegede
Kaira Konkoba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Kaira Konkoba
Last played on
Alla La Ke
Tunde Jegede
Alla La Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Alla La Ke
Last played on
Heritage
Tunde Jegede
Heritage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Heritage
Last played on
Dancing in the Spirit
Tunde Jegede
Dancing in the Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Dancing in the Spirit
Last played on
African Messiah: But who may abide
Tunde Jegede
African Messiah: But who may abide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
African Messiah: But who may abide
Last played on
African Messiah: How beautiful are the feet of them
Tunde Jegede
African Messiah: How beautiful are the feet of them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Lamentation
Tunde Jegede
Lamentation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Lamentation
Last played on
Cycle of Reckoning
Tunde Jegede
Cycle of Reckoning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Cycle of Reckoning
Last played on
Still Moment
Tunde Jegede
Still Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5cbm.jpglink
Still Moment
Last played on
Tunde Jegede Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist