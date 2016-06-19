Wil MaloneBorn 1952
Wil Malone
1952
Wil Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
Wil Malone (born 1952, in Hornsey, North London) is a British music producer and arranger, who has worked with artists including Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Todd Rundgren, The Verve, Massive Attack, Depeche Mode and Italian rocker Gianna Nannini. In 1976, Malone and Lou Reizner covered a Beatles song, "You Never Give Me Your Money", for the musical documentary All This and World War II.
Malone released an eponymous solo album in 1970 and another called Motherlight and composed the score for the cult horror film Death Line in 1972.
In 2016, Malone was contacted by Swedish musician Mikael Åkerfeldt to arrange strings on Opeth's 12th album, Sorceress.
Wil Malone Tracks
I Could Write A Book
I Could Write A Book
Death Line
Death Line
February Face
February Face
Death Line (Main Theme)
Death Line (Main Theme)
Love In The Afternoon
Love In The Afternoon
At The Silver Slipper
At The Silver Slipper
