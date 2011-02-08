Link 80Formed 1993. Disbanded 2002
Link 80

1993

Link 80 Biography (Wikipedia)
Link 80 was a punk rock/ska punk band from San Francisco's East Bay.
Link 80 Tracks
My Girl
My Girl
Intolerance
Intolerance
Nowhere Fast
Nowhere Fast
Link 80 Links
