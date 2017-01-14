The Wild BunchAka Massive Attack. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1989
The Wild Bunch
1983
The Wild Bunch Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wild Bunch were a sound system and loose collective of musicians and DJs based in the St Paul's, Montpelier and Bishopston districts of Bristol, England.
The Wild Bunch Tracks
The Look Of Love
Friends & Countrymen
