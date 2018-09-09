Starpoint was an American R&B sextet from Maryland that began recording in the 1980s, releasing a string of solid albums first on the Casablanca sub-label Chocolate City, and later on Elektra. While the band's earlier albums, especially 1980's Keep on It were more funk than R&B, vocalist Renée Diggs brought the R&B elements to the forefront with her powerful vocals which had both presence and sophistication, coupled with near perfect pitch and very pleasing tone.

Starpoint's producers over the years included Lionel Job, Keith Diamond, Bernard Edwards, Teddy Riley, Ernesto Phillips, George Phillips, and Starpoint