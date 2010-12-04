Kasha is a rap artist and song writer from Charlton, London, UK. He started his career in the year 2000 as a Drum and Bass MC under the name Kasha B and was the youngest member of Nu Breed Cru. He made the transition to Hip Hop artist in 2006 under the name Kasha and was co-founder/owner of the record label/production group Vivid Imagery. Kasha is a conscious rapper widely claimed for his positivity and honest stance on music.[citation needed] Tyrone Roach under the name of Kasha, made his first appearance on the Hip Hop scene around the end of 2007 when he performed on Kiss 100, Choice FM and at various clubs around London. April 6th 09 Kasha released his debut album called ‘The Oracle’ which was labelled “Inspirational” by Hip Hop Connection and now considered a classic. It received airplay by Radio 1, 1xtra, Choice FM and Kiss FM plus it was backed by the UK’s top Hip Hop DJ’s, accompanied by many reviews and features in a majority of the UK’s papers, magazines and blogs. Kasha independently sold over 3,500 physical copies of the Oracle. Kasha released a 2010 Mixtape entitled Retro Luv under the same name. Receiving over 20,000 digital downloads. In 2012 Kasha re-branded his artist name to Kasha Rae with the release of the mixtape entitled The Rappers Digest. launched by SBTV, “The Rapper’s Digest” saw Kasha Rae collaborating with the likes of Speech Debelle, Big Page, Mic Righteous and JDiggz. With a hard-hitting and colourful journey that was said to grab hold of the essence of Hip Hop whilst simultaneously ticking a few of the current trends and breathing new life into the urban scene.