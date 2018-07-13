Tom HarrellBorn 16 June 1946
Tom Harrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Harrell (born June 16, 1946) is an American jazz trumpeter, flugelhornist, composer, and arranger. Harrell has won awards and grants, including multiple Trumpeter of the Year awards from Down Beat magazine, SESAC Jazz Award, BMI (Broadcast Music Incorporated) Composers Award, and Prix Oscar du Jazz. He received a Grammy Award nomination for his big band album, Time's Mirror.
Straight to My Heart
Last played on
Radiant Moon (with Claudia Acuna)
Dearth of a Nation
Last played on
Barbara
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
