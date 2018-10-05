Wrocław Baroque Orchestra
Hark, hear the sounds of the chase (Autumn - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Missa Dei filii (Missa ultimarum secundat) ZWV.20 for soloists, chorus and orche
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Die Jahreszeiten (The Seasons) - Drink up, the wine is here!
Joseph Haydn
Haydn: The Seasons, Spring, Heav'n be gracious, Heav'n be bounteous
Joseph Haydn
The Seasons: Spring (1801)
Joseph Haydn
Drink Up, Drink Up, The Wine Is Here
Joseph Haydn
The Seasons: Spring
Joseph Haydn
The countryman has paid his dues ... Heav'n be gracious (The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
