The Janoskians (Just another name of silly kids in another nation) are a YouTube comedy group from Melbourne, Australia, The group consists of elder brother Beau Brooks, twins Luke and Jai Brooks, and friend Daniel Sahyoune. James Yammouni left in 2016.

The Janoskians have avid fans known as 'Janoskianators'. Their videos include performing gross out humor and non-consensual pranks on members of the public as well as each other, mockumentaries, dares and skits.