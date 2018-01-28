ANCIIENTS are a Canadian heavy metal band from Vancouver, British Columbia. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Kenny Cook, guitarist Brock MacInnes, bassist Aaron "Boon" Gustafson and drummer Mike Hannay.

The band was formed in 2011 following the demise of Spread Eagle, a band which included Cook, Gustafson and previous guitarist Chris Dyck.

The band released their debut album, Heart of Oak, in 2013 on Season of Mist. The album was subsequently named a longlisted nominee for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize.

In spring 2013, the band toured part of the United States as an opening act for Lamb of God. In fall 2013, the band were slated to tour both Canada and the United States as an opening act for selected dates on Sepultura's "Tsunami of Metal" tour, although the tour was cancelled due to Sepultura's difficulties in obtaining travel visas to enter the United States.

In 2018 the band won the Juno Award for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year, for their album Voice of the Void.