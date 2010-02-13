Rhett Brewer is a British-based composer and singer whose career began with the release of the collaborative album These Wings Without Feathers with Lisa Gerrard, and has since become a regular composer for film. In 2006, Brewer began the new project Hotel de Ville, which resulted in an album of the same name. He is best known for his mix of Classical music with music of Non-Western origin and Electronic elements, as well as the use of his own original voice as an instrument.