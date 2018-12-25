Randy Kerber (born September 25, 1958 in Encino, California) is a composer, orchestrator and keyboard player, who has had a prolific career in the world of cinema.

He began his first national tour with Bette Midler in 1977, at the age of 19. Kerber was nominated for an Oscar in 1986, along with Quincy Jones and others, for Best Original Score for the motion picture, "The Color Purple". He was nominated for a Grammy for his arrangement of "Over the Rainbow" for Barbra Streisand.

As a studio keyboardist, Randy Kerber has worked on over 800 motion pictures including Titanic, A Beautiful Mind, and the first three films of the Harry Potter franchise. The piano in the opening and closing scenes of Forrest Gump, which features a feather floating in the wind, was played by Randy Kerber.

He has been an orchestrator on over 50 films, including work with Academy Award winner James Horner. He worked with Eric Clapton as keyboardist, orchestrator, and conductor on the film Rush - playing on the Grammy Award-winning song "Tears in Heaven".