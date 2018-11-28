Frances KellyHarpist
Frances Kelly
Frances Kelly Tracks
Sovente, allor - from Le musiche ... da cantar solo (Milan 1609)
Sigismondo d'India
Ensemble
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
No more shall meads be deck'd with flowers
Nicholas Lanier
O amantissime Domine
Nicholas Lanier
Sinfonia in G minor
Nicholas Lanier
Quel squardo sdegnosetto
Claudio Monteverdi
Jesu mi dulcissime
Alessandro Grandi
Capriccio detto Hermafrodito
Bellerofonte Castaldi
Piu lieto il guardo
Claudio Monteverdi
Fire, Fire
Nicholas Lanier
Dunque ove tu, Signor
Domenico Mazzocchi
Mentre che'l chor
Sigismondo d'India
Passacaglia
Luigi Rossi
Baletto, corrente del balletto, e passacagli
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Silly hear forbear
Nicholas Mulroy
Bring away this sacred tree
Nicholas Lanier
Mark how the blushful morn
Nicholas Lanier
Lais from the Roman de Tristan
Trad.
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
Benjamin Britten
Concerto in B flat major Op.4`6
George Frideric Handel
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Trad.
A Ceremony of Carols (This little Babe)
Simon Bell & Frances Kelly
L' Amato segreto
Barbara Strozzi
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-03T15:03:39
3
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
