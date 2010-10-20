The Legend!Everett True
The Legend!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89354fbb-449c-4fda-83f1-0db2a88ee14a
The Legend! Biography (Wikipedia)
For the cartoon character, see The Outbursts of Everett True.
Everett True (born Jeremy Andrew Thackray 21 April 1961) is an English music journalist and musician, who grew up in Chelmsford, Essex. He became interested in rock music after hearing The Residents, and formed a band with school friends. He has written and recorded as The Legend!
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Legend! Tracks
Sort by
73 in 83
The Legend!
73 in 83
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
73 in 83
Last played on
The Legend! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist