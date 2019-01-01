TiamatFormed 1987
Tiamat
1987
Tiamat Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiamat is a Swedish band that formed in Stockholm in 1987 and led by Johan Edlund. The band went through a number of stylistic changes, usually leaning towards gothic metal.
