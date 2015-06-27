James CammackBorn 15 April 1956
James Alfred Conrad Cammack Jr. (born April 15, 1956) is an American bassist from Cornwall, New York.
He is the bassist for the Ahmad Jamal Trio, which includes the founder, Ahmad Jamal, and drummer Idris Muhammad (until Muhammad's death in 2014). Cammack both records and tours with the trio. Jamal's trio essentially became a quartet with the addition of percussionist Manolo Badrena at the time of the release of Jamal's Rossiter Road. The drummer Kenny Washington was added in 2010 on the recording A Quiet Time. Cammack served in the United States Military Academy Band as a bugler and as bassist in the Jazz Knights.
