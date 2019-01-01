Dominic Anthony Byrne (born 10 November 1972) is a newsreader and presenter. He currently works on the Chris Moyles Breakfast show on Radio X, having previously worked as the newsreader for Capital FM on the Capital FM Breakfast Show. Prior to this he worked with the BBC from 1997 to 2012, most notably as part of the on-air team on The Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012, working as the newsreader and contributing to the show's zoo format. He also worked as a newsreader elsewhere on Radio 1, and presented on the BBC News Channel. He also runs his own voice training business called Open Mouth Productions. He returned to the new format of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in 2015, reading the news. During 2014 Byrne presented a number of shows on BBC Radio Kent covering other presenters, including Breakfast and Mid-Morning.