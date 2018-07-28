Joe HoustonUS tenor saxophonist. Born 11 July 1926. Died 28 December 2015
Joe Houston
1926-07-11
Joe Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Abraham "Joe" Houston (July 12, 1926 – December 28, 2015) was an American tenor saxophonist who played jazz and rhythm and blues.
Joe Houston Tracks
Mambo
They Killed Crazy Horse
All Night Long
Baby What You Want Me To Do
We're Gonna Rock 'n' Roll
Rockin 'n' Boppin'
