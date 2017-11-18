Ernst‐Senff‐ChorFormed 1966
Ernst‐Senff‐Chor
1966
Ernst‐Senff‐Chor Tracks
The Philosophers (Cantata for the 20th anniversary of the October Revolution)
Sergei Prokofiev
Hier auf den Fluren (Rosamunde)
Franz Schubert
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Alto Rhapsody, extract
Johannes Brahms
