Elmer IselerBorn 14 October 1927. Died 3 April 1998
Elmer Iseler
1927-10-14
Elmer Iseler Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmer Walter Iseler, OC OOnt (October 14, 1927 – April 3, 1998) was a Canadian choir conductor and choral editor. He was the conductor of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and founder of the Festival Singers of Canada and the Elmer Iseler Singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elmer Iseler Tracks
3 Psaumes de David for chorus, Op 339
Darius Milhaud
Missa Brevis (1976)
Ruth Watson Henderson
Sonata No 13 arr Frackenpohl
Giovanni Gabrieli
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-23T15:00:52
23
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
