Jascha ZaydePianist, composer and conductor. Born 25 October 1911. Died 3 September 1999
Jascha Zayde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89285681-72cd-403b-aa6a-869b79b5dfe9
Jascha Zayde Biography (Wikipedia)
Jascha Zayde (October 25, 1911 – September 3, 1999) was an American pianist, composer, and conductor. From the 1930s, he was the first staff musician hired by WQXR. From 1954, he was the staff keyboard player of the New York City Ballet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jascha Zayde Tracks
Sort by
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
Last played on
Back to artist