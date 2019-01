Panama is an electronic musical project by songwriter/producer Jarrah McCleary in Sydney, Australia. He has released four extended play albums. When released, the Strange Feeling single received almost 200,000 SoundCloud plays in 7 days. In 2017, he worked with Classixx and Filip Nikolic from Poolside.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia