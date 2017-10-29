PanamaElectronic, started on Future Classic label. Formed 2010
Panama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vjb0h.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8927ba6e-3d7c-4bcf-b484-89cbdfb6ee8d
Panama Biography (Wikipedia)
Panama is an electronic musical project by songwriter/producer Jarrah McCleary in Sydney, Australia. He has released four extended play albums. When released, the Strange Feeling single received almost 200,000 SoundCloud plays in 7 days. In 2017, he worked with Classixx and Filip Nikolic from Poolside.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Panama Tracks
Sort by
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
Petit Biscuit
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
Last played on
Lift Us Up (Tuff City Kids Remix)
Panama
Lift Us Up (Tuff City Kids Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Long Train Running (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
Panama
Long Train Running (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Always (Wave Racer Remix)
Panama
Always (Wave Racer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Always
Panama
Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Always
Last played on
Always (Classix Remix)
Panama
Always (Classix Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Always (Classix Remix)
Last played on
Panama Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist