Danzig
1987
Danzig Biography
Danzig is an American heavy metal band, formed in 1987 in Lodi, New Jersey. The band is the musical outlet for singer-songwriter Glenn Danzig, preceded by the horror punk bands the Misfits and Samhain. They play in a bluesy doom-driven heavy metal style influenced by the early sound of Black Sabbath.
Danzig Tracks
Mother
Danzig
Mother
Mother
Not Of This World
Danzig
Not Of This World
Last Ride
Danzig
Last Ride
Last Ride
Mother (Original Version)
Danzig
Mother (Original Version)
Mother (Original Version)
Twist of Cain
Danzig
Twist of Cain
Twist of Cain
Evil Thing
Danzig
Evil Thing
Evil Thing
Long Way Back From Hell
Danzig
Long Way Back From Hell
Long Way Back From Hell
How The Gods Kill
Danzig
How The Gods Kill
Kille Wolf
Danzig
Kille Wolf
Kille Wolf
The Revengeful
Danzig
The Revengeful
The Revengeful
On A Wicked Night
Danzig
On A Wicked Night
