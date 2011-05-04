GayngsFormed 2010
Gayngs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br030.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89249c68-3329-4720-a5e7-837200cfe8d1
Gayngs Biography (Wikipedia)
Gayngs is a Midwest indie band with a 1980s soft rock-inspired sound. Founded by Ryan Olson, the group consists of 22 musicians, including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Dessa and P.O.S of Doomtree, Har Mar Superstar and members of Poliça, Megafaun, Solid Gold, Digitata, and The Rosebuds.
Gayngs Tracks
The Gaudy Side Of Town
Gayngs
The Gaudy Side Of Town
The Gaudy Side Of Town
Cry
Gayngs
Cry
Cry
No Sweat
Gayngs
No Sweat
No Sweat
The Last Prom On Earth
Gayngs
The Last Prom On Earth
The Last Prom On Earth
The Beatdown
Gayngs
The Beatdown
The Beatdown
Faded High
Gayngs
Faded High
Faded High
