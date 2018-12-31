Opus IIIEnglish techno and house music. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1994
Opus III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xg64t.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89240fa8-7e01-490f-8b4c-59f3f488eec6
Opus III Biography (Wikipedia)
Opus III was an English electronic music group who had success on the UK Singles Chart and on the U.S. Dance charts. The group consisted of vocalist Kirsty Hawkshaw and producers/musicians Kevin Dodds, Ian Munro and Nigel Walton. The group members promoted a strong environmental and feminist message through their lyrics, album liner notes and photo and video imagery.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Opus III Tracks
Sort by
It's A Fine Day
Opus III
It's A Fine Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg64t.jpglink
It's A Fine Day
Last played on
Evolution
Opus III
Evolution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg64t.jpglink
Evolution
Last played on
Playlists featuring Opus III
Opus III Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist