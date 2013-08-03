Gauntlet HairFormed 2009. Disbanded 11 August 2013
Gauntlet Hair
2009
Gauntlet Hair Biography (Wikipedia)
Gauntlet Hair was an indie rock band from Denver, Colorado. The members consisted of Craig Nice and Andy Rauworth. After releasing two extended plays, they signed to record label Dead Oceans and have released their self-titled debut album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gauntlet Hair Tracks
Human Nature
Gauntlet Hair
Human Nature
Human Nature
Heave
Gauntlet Hair
Heave
Heave
Keep Time (Pressed And Remix)
Gauntlet Hair
Keep Time (Pressed And Remix)
Keep Time (Pressed And Remix)
My Christ
Gauntlet Hair
My Christ
My Christ
Minimal Armageddon
Gauntlet Hair
Minimal Armageddon
Minimal Armageddon
Top Bunk
Gauntlet Hair
Top Bunk
Top Bunk
Keep Time
Gauntlet Hair
Keep Time
Keep Time
Out, Don't...
Gauntlet Hair
Out, Don't...
Out, Don't...
